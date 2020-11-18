 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; record-breaking 67 deaths confirmed in Minnesota
0 comments
breaking alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; record-breaking 67 deaths confirmed in Minnesota

{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

It's the first time so far in November that the county has seen 20 or less cases in a day.

The total has now reached 2,190 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were confirmed locally, leaving the total at 22.

Of the 20 new cases, two are 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; and one is 75 to 79 years old.

In Houston County, eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Wednesday, raising the total to 524 cases with two having died.

In Minnesota, 5,102 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cases bring the state’s total to 242,043, including 18,769 health care workers, with 193,869 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,543,671 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,204,412 residents having been tested.

A record 67 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,010.

Of these people, 2,066 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 13,892 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,307 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News