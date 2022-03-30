20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County in recent week

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from March 23 to March 29.

With no new deaths confirmed during the week time span, the county's totals reached 12,654 cases and 72 deaths Tuesday.

As for vaccinations in the county, 63.9% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.1% have received a full vaccine series and 42.8% are fully up to date with their recommended doses as of Monday.

The only increase compared to the prior Monday, March 21 was experienced with the total of people fully up to date with their vaccinations -- increasing by 0.1%.

In the county, 98% of residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 43% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No age group saw a percent increase compared to the previous week with getting at least one dose of a vaccine.

Minnesota as a whole hit the mark of 70% of all residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County continues to trail the state's vaccination rate by over 6%.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.