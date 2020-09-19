20 more Winona County COVID-19 cases confirmed; county total shows five-person difference

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday.

Despite those 20 new cases, the case total for the county rose only by 15, bringing it to 843.

A reason for the five-person difference has not been given, although it is believed that some of these cases moved out of the county or the numbers change because of the backlog from Friday.

No new deaths have been announced in the county, leaving the total at 18.

Across Minnesota, 924 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 88,721. Approximately 9,515 of these positives affect or have affected health-care workers.

Of the confirmed positive cases since the state started measuring them, 80,407 no longer need isolation.

Thus far, the state has completed 1,815,774 tests and 1,291,395 people have been tested.

Thirteen new deaths were reported across the state, the Department of Health revealed, bringing the total to 1,963.

A total of 1,422 of these deaths occurred to residents living within long-term care or assisted living facilities, while 52 are suspected of being COVID-related.