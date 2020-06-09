2 Trempealeau County deer test positive for CWD
2 Trempealeau County deer test positive for CWD

Two deer at a Trempealeau County hunting ranch have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The positive samples came from two 3½-year-old whitetail bucks.

Because of the result, DATCP announced it has quarantined all 505 animals on the 1,597-acre ranch, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property.

The location was not disclosed.

The herd will remain under quarantine while an investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose. Ttesting for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death.

DATCP regulates deer farms.

