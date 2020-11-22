2 new COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases confirmed in Winona County Sunday

Two new COVID-19 deaths and 50 new cases — five of which are probable — were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.
The county's totals are now at 2,409 cases with 28 deaths.
The two new deaths were a resident between 80 and 84 years old and another between 95 and 99 years old.
Of the 50 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; six are 25 to 29 years old; six are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; four are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; five are 55 to 59 years old; four are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; two are 75 to 79 years old; two are 85 to 89 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.
In Houston County, nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Sunday, raising the county's total to 601 cases with two deaths.
In Minnesota, 7,219 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 270,157, including 20,298 health care workers, with 219,720 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 3,779,834 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,314,094 residents having been tested.
Forty new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,241.
Of these people, 2,214 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 14,929 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,452 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
