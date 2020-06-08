2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 85

Two more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the total to 85.
No information specific to these new cases was released.
No new deaths in the county were confirmed, leaving the total at 15, with the most recent death having been announced on April 30.
In Minnesota, 27,886 of 344,203 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 22,992 patients no longer needing to be insolation and 1,186 having died.
Statewide, 3,367 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 450 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
