2 more deaths, 4 more cases of COVID-19 in Winona County
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Winona County, bringing the total of deaths to 10 in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Sunday.

Additionally, four more county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, increasing the total to 61 cases in Winona County as of Sunday.

No health officials have released additional information specific to these latest deaths and new cases.

It was confirmed by Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness that the first eight deaths were connected to a congregate care facility. 

The only congregate care facility with COVID-19 cases in the county is Sauer Health Care, as of last week, according to state officials. 

Sanness also said that the first 57 cases were all due to community spread.

Ages of these 57 patients ranged from 18 to 104.

In Minnesota, 2,356 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 134 having died and 1,160 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of the state's positive cases, 574 people have needed to be hospitalized, with 228 remaining in hospitals as of Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

