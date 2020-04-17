2 more COVID-19 deaths in Winona County; total now up to 8 dead

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Winona County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the total of deaths to eight in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday.

The two patients tested positive for the disease after death, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in Winona County to 56 as of Friday, according to Winona County Health and Human Services.

County officials remind residents some people may have the disease and can pass it to others, but may not show symptoms themselves. Social distancing will help limit this possible spread.

Additionally, they stressed that there may be more cases in the county, but due to limited testing availability, not everyone is being tested.

In Minnesota, 2,071 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,066 no longer needing to be in isolation and 111 having died, as of Friday.

Of these patients, 518 have required hospitalization, with 223 people remaining in hospitals, as of Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

