2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total up to 64

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Winona County, bringing the total to 64, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday.
No information specific to these new cases was released.
No new deaths in the county were announced Friday, leaving the total at 13 deaths. At least 8 of these deaths have been connected to a congregate care facility in the county, health officials have confirmed. Sauer Health Care is the only congregate care facility in the county listed by MDH as having cases.
Health officials have emphasized throughout the pandemic that there may be more cases in the county than what is confirmed, because not everyone showing symptoms can be tested.
In Minnesota, 3,185 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, with 1,594 no longer in isolation and 221 having died.
Of the state’s cases, 756 patients have been hospitalized, with 278 remaining in hospitals as of Friday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
How to cope
How to isolate
How to learn at home
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.