2 finalists selected for La Crescent-Hokah superintendent position

The La Crescent-Hokah School Board has selected two finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent. The finalists are Jeff Wilson and Melinda Crowley.

The finalists were selected from a pool of seven applicants based on criteria established by the board. 

The board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 p.m. March 7.

All interviews will be held in the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center and are open to the public.

Dale Carlson has been serving as interim superintendent.

