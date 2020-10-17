19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,157

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases, plus two that were transferred from another county, were added to Winona County’s total Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county’s total is now at 1,157 positive cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Saturday in the county, leaving the total at 18.

Of the 19 new cases, four are between 15 and 19 years old; one is between 20 and 24; one is between 30 and 34; one is between 40 and 44: two are between 45 and 49; two are between 50 and 54; four are between 55 and 59; one is between 60 and 64; one is between 70 and 74; one is between 75 and 79; and one is between 80 and 84 years old.

In neighboring Houston County, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday by MDH, raising the total to 177.

No new deaths were confirmed in Houston County, leaving the total at one.

In Minnesota, 1,704 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 121,090, including 12,315 health care workers, with 106,774 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,477,132 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,661,351 residents having been tested.