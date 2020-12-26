19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one new death in Houston County

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

These cases, which were diagnosed by 4 p.m. Thursday, would have been announced on Friday, if not for the holiday.

The county’s total is now at 3,493 cases.

No new deaths were announced in Winona County Saturday, leaving the total at 42.

As for Houston County, one new COVID-19 death and 14 new cases were confirmed by MDH Saturday, raising the county’s totals to 1,146 cases with 12 deaths.

The death was a resident between 95 and 99 years old.

In Minnesota, 2,170 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cases bring the state’s total to 406,545, including 31,320 health care workers, with 382,705 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,392,411 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,918,243 residents having been tested.

Fifty-seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,107.

Of these people, 3,305 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.