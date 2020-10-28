18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total approaches 1.3K

For the second consecutive day, 18 cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county’s total now is 1,296. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 19.
Of the 18 new cases reported Monday, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; and two are 70 to 74 years old.
Of the cases reported Tuesday, one is 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; four are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; and one is 70 to 74 years old.
In Houston County, eight new cases were confirmed by MDH, but not the second death that was announced by the county last week.
The county’s totals are now 220 cases and one death.
In Minnesota, 1,916 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 139,444, including 13,938 health care workers, with 123,529 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,739,997 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,801,004 residents having been tested.
Nineteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,387.
Of these people, 1,669 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 9,855 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,609 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
