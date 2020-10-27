18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; second death in Houston County continues to be unconfirmed at state level

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
The county’s total now since the start of the pandemic is 1,278.
No new deaths were reported by MDH in the county Tuesday, leaving the total at 19 or about 1.5% of the cases.
The ages of these new cases were not released as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. In Houston County, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, raising the total to 212.
The second death confirmed by Houston County officials last week continues to not be confirmed by MDH as of Tuesday.
In Minnesota, 2,178 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 137,536, including 13,759 health care workers, with 122,100 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,724,320 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,791,688 residents having been tested.
Fifteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,368.
Of these people, 1,653 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 9,729 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,589 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
