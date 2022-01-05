18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over 62% of the county vaccinated

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases — 17 of which are listed as probable — were announced in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.
The county’s total is now at 8,626 cases, with 126 cases being considered as probable.
No new deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 63 since March 2020.
As for vaccines, 62.7% of Winona County’s entire population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 59.6% are fully vaccinated.
The county continues to trail behind the state as a whole, with 67.7% of Minnesotans having received at least one dose and 63.5% have received a full vaccine series.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota, visit health.state.mn.us.
