 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over 62% of the county vaccinated

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases — 17 of which are listed as probable — were announced in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The county’s total is now at 8,626 cases, with 126 cases being considered as probable.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 63 since March 2020.

As for vaccines, 62.7% of Winona County’s entire population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 59.6% are fully vaccinated.

The county continues to trail behind the state as a whole, with 67.7% of Minnesotans having received at least one dose and 63.5% have received a full vaccine series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota, visit health.state.mn.us.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News