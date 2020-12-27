 Skip to main content
18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County on Sunday
COVID-19 IN WINONA

18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County on Sunday

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

Winona County’s total has increased to 3,511 since the start of the pandemic, with 42 deaths.

In Houston County, eight new cases and no deaths were confirmed by MDH. The total in the county is now at 1,154 cases with 12 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,534 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 409,061, including 31,452 health care workers, with 388,919 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,480,439 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,947,634 residents having been tested.

Forty new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,147.

Of these people, 3,332 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 21,315 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,527 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

