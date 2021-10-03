18 new cases confirmed amongst students, education employees in Winona

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed amongst Winona's major educational institutes in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools experienced five positive COVID-19 cases amongst its student and employees from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, increasing the district's total cases to 24 since the start of the school year on Sept. 7.

Twelve more students and/or employees entered into quarantine from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, also. There have been 48 quarantines since Sept. 7.

For information about WAPS' response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cotter Schools from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

St. Teresa's Campus, St. Stan's Campus and St. Mary's Campus experienced one case each.

From the start of the current school year on Aug. 23 to Sept. 26, there have been seven cases on the St. Teresa's Campus, three cases on the St. Stan's Campus, three cases on the St. Mary's Campus, and no cases at Main Square Montessori.

There were 12 new quarantines from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 -- eight at St. Teresa's, two at St. Stan's and two at St. Mary's.

For information about Cotter's response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University experienced five new student COVID-19 cases during the week leading up to Sept. 29.

No more employee cases were confirmed during the week period.

Since Aug. 10, there have been 57 student cases and four employee cases.

As for cases since the start of the 2020 fall semester, there have been 709 student cases and 39 employee cases.

For information about WSU's response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary's University confirmed one new student COVID-19 case on its Winona campus during the week of Sept. 27, raising the semester's total to three student cases and one employee case.

All of these cases were people who had been on the campus while positive for COVID-19.

The Winona campus remains at a medium transmission level.

For information about SMU's response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Four new student cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast in the week leading up to Sept. 29.

Two of the cases were students who had been on the Winona campus, while the other two cases were students who were learning online or off campus.

So far during the current semester, there have two student cases at Red Wing, five student cases at Winona, and four cases that were students learning online or off campus -- totaling 11 cases so far.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 94 student cases and 9 employee cases at MSC SE.

For information about MSC SE's response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

