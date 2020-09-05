18 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 568

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County's total by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, 15 of which are newly diagnosed and three of which were originally incorrectly listed under another county's total.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Winona County.
The county's total has reached 568 cases. Seventeen people have died from the disease.
No information about the county's new cases has been released.
In Minnesota, 924 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 79,880, with 71,507 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,696 are health care workers.
Statewide, 1,577,466 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,177,800 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,851.
Of these people, 1,357 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,676 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 279 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 133 are in intensive care.
People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 18,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 10,000 among people ages 20-24.
They are driving the current outbreaks, although the number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease is also growing, topping 7,000 cases for children 15 to 19 years old.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
MPR News staff contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.