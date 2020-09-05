18 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 568

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County's total by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, 15 of which are newly diagnosed and three of which were originally incorrectly listed under another county's total.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Winona County.

The county's total has reached 568 cases. Seventeen people have died from the disease.

No information about the county's new cases has been released.

In Minnesota, 924 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 79,880, with 71,507 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 8,696 are health care workers.

Statewide, 1,577,466 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,177,800 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,851.

Of these people, 1,357 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.