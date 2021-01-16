17 new COVID-19 cases each confirmed for Winona, Houston counties

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, raising the total to 3,862 cases.

No new deaths were confirmed Sunday, leaving the total at 46 deaths.

In Houston County, seventeen new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were also announced by MDH, raising the total to 1,353 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,529 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 445,047, including 34,723 health care workers, with 425,253 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,121,001 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,134,557 residents having been tested.

Thirty-seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,887.

Of these people, 3,756 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,291 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,868 having spent time in an intensive care unit.