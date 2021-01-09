17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in Winona County

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, raising the total to 3,736 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths from the disease were announced locally, leaving the total at 45.

As for Houston County, seven new cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Saturday, raising the total to 1,280 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,489 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 434,413, including 33,805 health care workers, with 412,546 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,895,442 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,067,884 residents having been tested.

Forty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,663.

Of these people, 3,605 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.