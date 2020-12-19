17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3.401

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, raising the county's total to 3,401.

No new deaths were announced locally, leaving the total at 42.

Of the 17 new cases, two are 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; and one is 70 to 74 years old.

In neighboring Houston County, eight new cases were confirmed Saturday by MDH, increasing the total to 1,067.

No new deaths were confirmed, leaving the total at 9.

In Minnesota, 2,772 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 394,635, including 30,169 health care workers, with 365,620 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,133,936 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,836,898 residents having been tested.

Fifty-seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,780.