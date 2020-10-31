 Skip to main content
17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,379
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, raising the total to 1,379.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported, leaving the total at 19.

Of the 17 new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one person's age is unknown at this time.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by MDH in Houston County Saturday, bringing the total to 255.

No new deaths were confirmed, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at two.

In Minnesota, 3,021 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 148,472, including 14,521 health care workers, with 127,362 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,839,304 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,853,617 residents having been tested.

Twenty new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,457.

Of these people, 1,716 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 10,270 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,695 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

