17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 14-day case rate increases again

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, but one case was removed from the total due to likely incorrect residency determined, a false positive or accidental case duplication.
The county’s positive case total is now at 1,225.
No new deaths due to the disease have been announced in the county in over a month, leaving the total at 18.
Of the 17 new cases, one is between 15 and 19 years old; three are between 20 and 24 years old; three are between 25 and 29 years old; two are between 30 and 34 years old; one is between 35 and 39 years old; two are between 45 and 49 years old; two are between 50 and 54 years old; one is between 55 and 59 years old; one is between 60 and 64 years old; and one is between 70 and 74 years old.
As for the county’s first 1,209 cases, 85 of which were diagnosed in the past week leading up to Wednesday, Winona County Emergency Management released detailed information about the cases Wednesday evening.
In the county, 150 are still in isolation due to COVID-19, while 1,041 are out of isolation and 18 have died.
The age range of these cases is younger than 10 to older than 100 years old, with a median age of 22.
The non-hospitalized cases range, which includes 1,173 cases, is the same, with a median age, though, of 39.
As for hospitalized cases, which includes 20, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 64.5.
Nine Winona County residents have had to spend time in an intensive care unit because of this disease, with an age range of younger than 65 to younger than 85 and a median age of 67.
The age range for the 18 individuals who have died is from younger than 75 to older than 100 years old.
The most common age group for the cases continues to be 18 to 24 years old, with 30 cases diagnosed in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, raising the total cases in this range to 647 – or about 54%.
As for the other cases diagnosed in the week, three were 10 years old or younger; nine were 11 to 17 years old; nine were 25 to 29 years old; eight were 30 to 39 years old; 12 were 40 to 49 years old; 17 were 50 to 59 years old; 15 were 60 to 69 years old; five were 70 to 79 years old; and five were 80 years old or older.
The city of Winona is the most common location for cases within the county, with 996 having been diagnosed there – or about 82%.
As for other zip codes, nine have been diagnosed in 55910; 22 in 55925; nine in 55947; 47 in 55952; 31 in 55959; eight in 55969; one in 55971; 72 in 55972; and 14 in 55979.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen community based transmission of COVID-19. After completing contact tracing and looking at the latest statistics, there is evidence that the spread of COVID-19 in Winona County is spreading throughout many zip-codes and age ranges. This is an indicator that our community based transmission is very high, and people are unsure where they are contracting COVID-19,” Winona County Emergency Management said on its Facebook Wednesday.
“With the holidays around the corner, it’s really important to remember that COVID-19 is not going anywhere. We should remain vigilant against COVID-19. Protect yourself and your families,” the post said.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, 2,061 tests had been completed in Winona County, raising the completed total to 31,499.
The positive rate of these tests is at 3.5%, up from the previous week’s 3.3%.
The county’s 14-day case rate based on population is slowly increasing after weeks of decrease, as the rate went from 32.25 in the time period Sept. 20 to Oct. 3 to 34.42 in the time period Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.
The county’s infection rate is at 2.380%.
Houston County had four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday by MDH, with its total raising to 186 with one death.
Houston County’s infection rate is 0.981%.
In Minnesota, 1,574 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 128,152, including 13,006 health care workers, with 113,976 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,587,268 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,722,573 residents having been tested.
Twenty new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,301.
Of these people, 1,621 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 9,226 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,485 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
