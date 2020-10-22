17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 14-day case rate increases again

The non-hospitalized cases range, which includes 1,173 cases, is the same, with a median age, though, of 39.

As for hospitalized cases, which includes 20, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 64.5.

Nine Winona County residents have had to spend time in an intensive care unit because of this disease, with an age range of younger than 65 to younger than 85 and a median age of 67.

The age range for the 18 individuals who have died is from younger than 75 to older than 100 years old.

The most common age group for the cases continues to be 18 to 24 years old, with 30 cases diagnosed in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, raising the total cases in this range to 647 – or about 54%.

As for the other cases diagnosed in the week, three were 10 years old or younger; nine were 11 to 17 years old; nine were 25 to 29 years old; eight were 30 to 39 years old; 12 were 40 to 49 years old; 17 were 50 to 59 years old; 15 were 60 to 69 years old; five were 70 to 79 years old; and five were 80 years old or older.

The city of Winona is the most common location for cases within the county, with 996 having been diagnosed there – or about 82%.