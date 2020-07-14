16-year-old driver injured in Trempealeau County rollover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old boy was injured in Ettrick Monday when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over.

He was driving on Rogness Coulee Road near Emery Lane when he lost control of his vehicle, over-corrected and crossed the roadway into an opposite ditch, where he struck a bridge and rolled over into a nearby creek, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was pinned in his vehicle and needed to be extricated.

The boy was subsequently flown to Gundersen Health System.

The extent of injuries was unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

