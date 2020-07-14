You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
16-year-old driver injured in Trempealeau County rollover
0 comments
alert

16-year-old driver injured in Trempealeau County rollover

{{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old boy was injured in Ettrick Monday when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over.

He was driving on Rogness Coulee Road near Emery Lane when he lost control of his vehicle, over-corrected and crossed the roadway into an opposite ditch, where he struck a bridge and rolled over into a nearby creek, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was pinned in his vehicle and needed to be extricated.

The boy was subsequently flown to Gundersen Health System.

The extent of injuries was unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

0 comments
0
2
0
3
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News