16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

Of the 16 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed Tuesday in Winona County.

The county’s totals are now at 3,896 cases and 46 deaths.

As for Houston County, three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Tuesday, raising the total to 1,359 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 922 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 448,268, including 34,986 health care workers, with 431,096 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,188,091 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,156,853 residents having been tested.

Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,945.

Of these people, 3,790 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.