16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 19 confirmed in Houston County

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.
Of the 16 cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.
The county's totals are now up to 4,041 cases with 48 deaths.
On Wednesday, Winona County Health and Human Services released information about the county's first 4,025 cases.
Of those cases, 64 were confirmed in the week leading up.
Locations of those new cases included four in the zip code 55925; seven in 55952; four in 55959; one in 55969; four in 55971; six in 55972; one in 55979; and 33 in 55987.
As for the ages of the cases, four were 10 years old or younger; two were 11 to 17 years old; 12 were 18 to 24 years old; 10 were 25 to 29 years old; 11 were 30 to 39 years old; 10 were 40 to 49 years old; seven were 50 to 59 years old; five were 60 to 69 years old; and three were 70 to 79 years old.
The most common age group overall continues to be 18 to 24 years old with 1,159 cases, or about 29%.
The age range for the first 4,025 cases was younger than 10 to older than 100 years old, with the median age of 33.
The age range for the 3,943 non-hospitalized cases is the same, but the median age is 41.
There have been 48 hospitalized cases, one of which occured in the previous week, with an age range of younger than 10 to 85 years old and a median age of 68.
As for intensive-care unit cases, there have been 15 cases, one of which is new in the week leading up to Wednesday, with an age range of younger than 55 to younger than 85 years old with a median age of 67.
The 48 deaths -- two of which were new this week -- have had an age range of younger than 75 to older than 100 years old with a median age of 83.
Ninety-two people were still in isolation as of Wednesday.
The county's infection rate, as of Wednesday, was at 7.924%.
As for neighboring Houston County, 19 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Thursday, raising the county's total to 1,487 cases with 14 deaths.
Houston County's infection rate was at 7.862% as of Wednesday.
In Minnesota, 1,410 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 465,176, including 36,784 health care workers, with 450,383 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,679,181 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,288,834 residents having been tested.
Seventeen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,251.
Of these people, 3,955 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,565 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,079 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.