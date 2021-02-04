16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 19 confirmed in Houston County

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Of the 16 cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

The county's totals are now up to 4,041 cases with 48 deaths.

On Wednesday, Winona County Health and Human Services released information about the county's first 4,025 cases.

Of those cases, 64 were confirmed in the week leading up.

Locations of those new cases included four in the zip code 55925; seven in 55952; four in 55959; one in 55969; four in 55971; six in 55972; one in 55979; and 33 in 55987.

As for the ages of the cases, four were 10 years old or younger; two were 11 to 17 years old; 12 were 18 to 24 years old; 10 were 25 to 29 years old; 11 were 30 to 39 years old; 10 were 40 to 49 years old; seven were 50 to 59 years old; five were 60 to 69 years old; and three were 70 to 79 years old.