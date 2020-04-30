You are the owner of this article.
15th person dies from COVID-19 in Winona County
A 15th Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

No information specific to this person was released.

The first 10 deaths in the county were all connected to a congregate care facility. The only facility with more than 10 residents listed by MDH as having COVID-19 cases in Winona County is Sauer Health Care.

No new COVID-19 positive cases in the county were announced Thursday, leaving the total at 66.

In Minnesota, 5,136 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 2,172 no longer needing to be in isolation and 343 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 1,044 patients have been hospitalized, with 365 remaining in hospitals as of Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

