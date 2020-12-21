 Skip to main content
15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one new death in Houston County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.

Of the 15 cases, two are 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; and one is 70 to 74 years old.

With no new deaths having been confirmed Sunday in Winona County, the totals are now at 3,440 cases and 42 deaths.

In Houston County, an 85- to 89-year-old resident was confirmed to have died recently from COVID-19 by MDH Monday, raising the county's death total to 10.

Additionally, six new cases were diagnosed, increasing the total to 1,080 cases.

In Minnesota, 1,998 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 399,311, including 30,569 health care workers, with 373,301 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,232,347 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,870,337 residents having been tested.

Twenty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,872.

Of these people, 3,160 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 20,629 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,424 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

