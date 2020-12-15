15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one new death in Houston County

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

With no new deaths having been announced, the county’s totals are now at 3,330 cases and 39 deaths.

Of the 15 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.

In Houston County, nine new positive cases and one new death was announced Tuesday by MDH.

The death was a resident between 90 and 94 years old.

The county’s totals have now reached 1,004 cases with six deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,340 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 384,164, including 28,954 health care workers, with 351,820 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,965,904 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,787,251 residents having been tested.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,483.