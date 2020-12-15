15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one new death in Houston County

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
With no new deaths having been announced, the county’s totals are now at 3,330 cases and 39 deaths.
Of the 15 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.
In Houston County, nine new positive cases and one new death was announced Tuesday by MDH.
The death was a resident between 90 and 94 years old.
The county’s totals have now reached 1,004 cases with six deaths.
In Minnesota, 2,340 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 384,164, including 28,954 health care workers, with 351,820 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,965,904 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,787,251 residents having been tested.
Twenty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,483.
Of these people, 2,928 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 19,785 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,286 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota, testing site
COVID unit
Monitor board
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
