15 more Winona County COVID-19 cases confirmed; total reaches 583

Fifteen COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County’s total by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the total to 583.
Of these cases, 14 are newly diagnosed, while the other one is transferred to the county's total from another county where it was originally incorrectly listed.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Winona County, leaving the total at 17.
No information about the county’s new cases has been released.
In Minnesota, 714 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 80,587, with 72,463 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,747 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,594,639 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,188,293 residents having been tested.
Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,857.
Of these people, 1,359 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,719 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 284 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 143 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
MPR News staff contributed to this report.
