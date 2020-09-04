 Skip to main content
15 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 550
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, along with one case added to the county’s total from another county that it was incorrectly assigned to. Winona County’s total lands at 550 cases, 17 of whom have died from the disease.

No information about these new cases was released Friday.

In Minnesota, 856 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the MDH.

The cases bring the state’s total to 78,966, with 70,537 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 8,596 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,558,831 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,168,307 residents having been tested.

Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,847.

Of these people, 1,354 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 6,635 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 274 remaining in hospitals Friday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 138 are in intensive care.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

