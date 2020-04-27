14th Winona County resident dies from COVID-19

One more Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, raising the total to 14 deaths in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.
No information about this new death was released.
No new positive cases were announced in the county, leaving the total at 66 as of Monday.
Health officials have continued to emphasize that there may be more cases in the state than those confirmed, because of limited testing available.
Winona Health, located at 855 Mankato Ave., is starting to offer more testing than before. It will now offer testing for those who are asymptomatic that may have been in contact with people who have the disease, along with testing people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Before going there for testing, call Winona Health at 507-454-3650.
County health officials also reminded people Monday to not self-treat by drinking bleach or other possibly deadly actions. It is advised to follow a treatment plan from a physician instead.
In Minnesota, 3,816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, with 1,842 no longer in isolation and 286 having died.
Of the state’s cases, 861 patients have been hospitalized, with 292 remaining in hospitals as of Monday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
