You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
14th Winona County resident dies from COVID-19
1 comment
breaking topical top story

14th Winona County resident dies from COVID-19

One more Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, raising the total to 14 deaths in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.

No information about this new death was released.

No new positive cases were announced in the county, leaving the total at 66 as of Monday.

Health officials have continued to emphasize that there may be more cases in the state than those confirmed, because of limited testing available.

Winona Health, located at 855 Mankato Ave., is starting to offer more testing than before. It will now offer testing for those who are asymptomatic that may have been in contact with people who have the disease, along with testing people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Before going there for testing, call Winona Health at 507-454-3650.

County health officials also reminded people Monday to not self-treat by drinking bleach or other possibly deadly actions. It is advised to follow a treatment plan from a physician instead.

In Minnesota, 3,816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, with 1,842 no longer in isolation and 286 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 861 patients have been hospitalized, with 292 remaining in hospitals as of Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News