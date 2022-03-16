141 new COVID-19 cases, one new death confirmed in Winona County in recent week

In Winona County, 141 COVID-19 cases and one new death was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health from March 9 to March 15.

The new death was a county resident between 60 and 64 years old.

The county's totals are now 12,606 cases and 72 deaths.

As for vaccinations, 63.8% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61% have received a full vaccine series and 42.7% are fully up to date with all recommended doses.

In the county, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 43% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County's vaccination rate remains behind Minnesota's, with 69.9% of Minnesota residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 66% have received a full series and 45.7% are fully up to date on recommended doses.

