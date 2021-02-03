14-year-old Winonan teaches art class to local children

Because of this, he said, “I’ve always kind of wanted little kids to like teach and show how to do things.”

He said about working with the children, “I honestly think just the kids in general are so inspiring. They really are dreamers and that’s something that I really admire about about that class. I think little kids have this attitude towards life of just giving off vibes of happiness and innocence.”

He said he enjoys seeing their creative side come out, sharing an example of when he taught the children how to make a desert painting and one child put a unicorn randomly in theirs.

Schwaba also enjoys supporting the students in their want to be talkative, so that the situation is different than their normal days at school.

Not only are the kids in the class having fun, but also the parents have enjoyed the experience and opportunity.

“(The class) is the freaking coolest,” Tesla Mitchell, whose daughter is in the class, said. “This kid, Seamus, is amazing with the kids. So thoughtful, so inspiring, so engaging. ... It’s totally awesome.”

The class concluded Wednesday, but Schwaba has no plans to stop bringing his love for art to the community.