14-year-old Winonan teaches art class to local children

Fourteen-year-old Seamus Schwaba, a Winona resident, didn’t just let knowledge and skill he learned from a teacher stop in his own mind.
Instead, he’s used his oil pastels talent to teach those younger than him, including eight children between 6 and 12 years old in the community.
Through Zoom, Schwaba hosted a class for a three-week period to give free lessons about the form of art that he learned just last year at the start of the pandemic.
Originally, the class was limited to six students, but he found himself not wanting to say no to having more students after his mother, Jamie Schwaba, posted about it on Facebook.
Schwaba saved up his own money to provide the students with supplies to create their own oil pastel art at home.
His love for the hobby that he’s passing down to younger youth is formed by an enjoyment of “the satisfaction of finishing a picture and putting it on the wall and being proud of it,” Schwaba said.
He decided to share his talent with children, because, he said, “I’ve always liked little kids a lot, and I’ve always wanted to teach little kids.”
Schwaba, who is home-schooled and an only-child, always grew up being the youngest amongst his cousins, he explained.
Because of this, he said, “I’ve always kind of wanted little kids to like teach and show how to do things.”
He said about working with the children, “I honestly think just the kids in general are so inspiring. They really are dreamers and that’s something that I really admire about about that class. I think little kids have this attitude towards life of just giving off vibes of happiness and innocence.”
He said he enjoys seeing their creative side come out, sharing an example of when he taught the children how to make a desert painting and one child put a unicorn randomly in theirs.
Schwaba also enjoys supporting the students in their want to be talkative, so that the situation is different than their normal days at school.
Not only are the kids in the class having fun, but also the parents have enjoyed the experience and opportunity.
“(The class) is the freaking coolest,” Tesla Mitchell, whose daughter is in the class, said. “This kid, Seamus, is amazing with the kids. So thoughtful, so inspiring, so engaging. ... It’s totally awesome.”
The class concluded Wednesday, but Schwaba has no plans to stop bringing his love for art to the community.
While he’s not sure that he’ll repeat teaching the same class, he is considering it, he said.
Schwaba, an eighth-grader, said he’s also considering teaching a class to his own age group.
His passions don’t just stop with oil pastels, as he also enjoys singing and wants to start a local youth theatre company.
He already has a YouTube channel started for the company, called What About Theatre.
While he has dreams of performing on Broadway one day, Seamus also wants to one day purchase a building for his theatre company.
“That’s something that I’m going to do before the day I die, I’ve set my mind to that,” Schwaba said.