14 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; 14-day case remains steady

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,051.

No new deaths were announced this week so far, leaving the total at 18.

Of the newly diagnosed patients, four are between 14 and 19 years old; four are between 20 and 24 years old; two are between 25 and 29 years old; one is between 35 and 39 years old; two are between 40 and 44 years old; and one os between 55 and 59 years old.

The 14-day case rase per 10,000 people in Winona County is currently at 29.5, which covers Sept. 13 to Sept. 26, and was released on Thursday.

This 14-day case rate is the same as it was from Sept. 6 to Sept. 19.

Houston County had five new COVID-19 cases confirmed by MDH Friday.

The county's total is now at 161 positive cases.

In Minnesota, 1,276 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 107,922, including 11,177 health care workers, with 97,254 patients no longer needing to be isolated.