14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in Winona County

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county's totals have now landed at 3,996 cases and 48 deaths.

As for Houston County, 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH on Saturday, raising the county's total to 1,451 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,087 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 460,819, including 36,375 health care workers, with 444,782 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,545,968 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,253,030 residents having been tested.

Nineteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,187.

Of these people, 3,922 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,269 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,034 having spent time in an intensive care unit.