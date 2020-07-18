14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 181

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 181.

All cases are patients younger than 39 years old, according to county health officials, with 11 of those patients between ages 18 and 25.

"The large number of cases will be checked for commonalities to see if there are prevention measures that can be taken," according to a statement Saturday from the Winona County Health and Human Services Department.

The increase is the highest increase in a single day for the county since mid-April.

According to the city, because of the time it takes for some to show COVID-19 symptoms, these cases' exposures could have occurred during the Fourth of July weekend.

Contact tracing is being completed by the county.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 16.