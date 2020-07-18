14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 181

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 181.
All cases are patients younger than 39 years old, according to county health officials, with 11 of those patients between ages 18 and 25.
"The large number of cases will be checked for commonalities to see if there are prevention measures that can be taken," according to a statement Saturday from the Winona County Health and Human Services Department.
The increase is the highest increase in a single day for the county since mid-April.
According to the city, because of the time it takes for some to show COVID-19 symptoms, these cases' exposures could have occurred during the Fourth of July weekend.
Contact tracing is being completed by the county.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 16.
“Winonans need to do everything we can to stop this spread. Nothing makes us immune from this virus, so every behavior is important: wear a mask, stay physically distant, stop attending or hosting large gatherings, wash your hands, and clean your home and business surfaces to keep our neighbors healthy and safe," Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said.
Masks have been required inside public buildings in the city of Winona since July 10.
In Minnesota, 464 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday. That brings the total to 45,470, with 39,310 no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 835,962 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,538.
Statewide, 4,602 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 265 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
