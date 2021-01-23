14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 1 in Houston County

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county's total to 3,942 cases.
No new deaths locally were confirmed, leaving the total at 48.
As for Houston County, only one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths were announced by MDH on Saturday, landing the county's totals at 1,398 cases and 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 1,565 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 453,808, including 35,452 health care workers, with 436,544 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,332,647 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,193,783 residents having been tested.
Thirty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,063.
Of these people, 3.853 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 23,865 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,961 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
