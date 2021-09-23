 Skip to main content
14 new cases confirmed Thursday after no new cases Wednesday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

After a day of no new COVID-19 cases -- a rarity recently -- 14 new cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the county had reached 5,627 cases.

There have been no new deaths recently, leaving the total at 52.

As for the county's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, it is stall falling behind the state's vaccination rate.

Among Winona County's vaccine eligible population, which currently includes people 12 years old and older, 61.6% have received at least one vaccination dose, while 59.3% have received a full series.

As for all of Minnesota's eligible population, though, 72% have received at least one dose and 68.3% have received a full series.

Winona County residents between 18 and 49 years old have the biggest vaccination rate gap compared to the state, with 49% with at least one dose locally and 63% with at least one dose statewide.

As for other eligible age groups in the county, all are ahead of the 18 to 49 year old age group.

In Winona County, 91% of people 65 years old or older, 71% of people between 50 and 64 years old, 58% of people between 16 and 17 years old, and 55% between 12 and 15 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

