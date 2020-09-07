14 more Winona County COVID-19 cases confirmed; total reaches 597.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County’s total by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the county total to 597.

Of these cases, 13 are new, while the other one is transferred from another county where it was incorrectly listed.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced for the county, leaving the total at 17.

Across Minnesota, 638 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 81,225 positive cases. Approximately 8,810 of these positive cases affected health-care workers.

Of the confirmed positive cases since the state started measuring them, 73,403 no longer need isolation.

Thus far, the state has completed 1,609,618 tests, with 1,197,675 Minnesota residents having been tested.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,860.

A total of 1,361 of the confirmed deaths are reported to have been residents in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

A total of 6,743 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 275 still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.