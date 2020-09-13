 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 677
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

14 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 677

{{featured_button_text}}

Eight new COVID-19 cases, along with six transferred from other counties, were confirmed in Winona County Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases from other counties were likely moved due to the patients’ residencies originally being incorrectly listed.

The total for the county is now at 677 positive cases, with 17 having died.

No COVID-19 deaths in the county have occurred during September.

No information about the 14 newly added cases has been released.

In Minnesota, 741 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 84,311, with 77,461 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 9,146 are health care workers.

Statewide, 1,707,514 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,233,305 residents having been tested.

Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,919.

Of these people, 1,398 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 6,931 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 241 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 136 are in intensive care.

The numbers of daily new cases and new hospitalizations have trended downward from the peak last month. Over the last seven days, Minnesota has averaged around 550 new cases each day with about 256 people per day hospitalized with COVID-19. Those numbers are down from a trend of more than 800 new daily cases and more than 300 hospitalizations on Aug. 31.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

MPR News staff contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News