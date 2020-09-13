14 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 677

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight new COVID-19 cases, along with six transferred from other counties, were confirmed in Winona County Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases from other counties were likely moved due to the patients’ residencies originally being incorrectly listed.

The total for the county is now at 677 positive cases, with 17 having died.

No COVID-19 deaths in the county have occurred during September.

No information about the 14 newly added cases has been released.

In Minnesota, 741 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 84,311, with 77,461 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 9,146 are health care workers.

Statewide, 1,707,514 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,233,305 residents having been tested.

Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,919.

Of these people, 1,398 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.