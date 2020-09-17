13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 727

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county’s total to 727.

No information has been released about these new cases yet.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 18.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to state figures, 14,855 COVID-19 tests have been completed and the results have been received.

In the week leading up to Wednesday, 1,144 tests had been completed in the county.

The current positive rate of tests is at 4.3% for the county, which lands the county a full percentage point below the overall state’s at 5.3%.

The county’s positive rate had increased from the previous week by 0.1%.

Winona County Emergency Management announced Wednesday that the mass testing event in Winona Tuesday and Wednesday did beat the goal of 1,000 tests each day. It was not announced how many tests were completed during the event.

In Minnesota, 931 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.