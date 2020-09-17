13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 727

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county’s total to 727.
No information has been released about these new cases yet.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 18.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to state figures, 14,855 COVID-19 tests have been completed and the results have been received.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, 1,144 tests had been completed in the county.
The current positive rate of tests is at 4.3% for the county, which lands the county a full percentage point below the overall state’s at 5.3%.
The county’s positive rate had increased from the previous week by 0.1%.
Winona County Emergency Management announced Wednesday that the mass testing event in Winona Tuesday and Wednesday did beat the goal of 1,000 tests each day. It was not announced how many tests were completed during the event.
In Minnesota, 931 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 86,722, with 79,878 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,344 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,763,735 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,263,546 residents having been tested.
Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,942.
Of these people, 1,408 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,050 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 242 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 132 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
