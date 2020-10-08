13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,037

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county’s total to 1,037.

No new deaths caused by the disease were announced within the county, leaving the total at 18.

As for ages of the newly diagnosed patients, one is between 5 and 9 years old; four are between 15 and 19 years old; two are between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 25 and 29 years old; one is between 35 and 39 years old; one is between 45 and 49 years old; two are between 50 and 54 years old and one is between 55 and 59 years old.

As for the county’s first 1,024 cases, data was released by the county Wednesday describing these cases.

In the week leading up to Wednesday, 101 new cases had been confirmed in the county.

Currently, in the county, 128 people are in isolation due to the disease, while 878 no longer needing to be in isolation.

The overall age range of all the patients is younger than 10 to older than 100, with a median age of 21.

The age range is the same for the 992 non-hospitalized cases, but the median age for that section of residents is 39.