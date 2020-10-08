13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,037

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county’s total to 1,037.
No new deaths caused by the disease were announced within the county, leaving the total at 18.
As for ages of the newly diagnosed patients, one is between 5 and 9 years old; four are between 15 and 19 years old; two are between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 25 and 29 years old; one is between 35 and 39 years old; one is between 45 and 49 years old; two are between 50 and 54 years old and one is between 55 and 59 years old.
As for the county’s first 1,024 cases, data was released by the county Wednesday describing these cases.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, 101 new cases had been confirmed in the county.
Currently, in the county, 128 people are in isolation due to the disease, while 878 no longer needing to be in isolation.
The overall age range of all the patients is younger than 10 to older than 100, with a median age of 21.
The age range is the same for the 992 non-hospitalized cases, but the median age for that section of residents is 39.
So far, in October, 20 people up to 19 years old, 41 people between 20 and 39 years old, 21 people between 40 and 59 years old, 16 people between 60 and 79 years old, and three people older than 80 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county.
This larger spread of cases is unlike recent months, where the vast majority of cases were college-aged students. Still, though, most cases are younger individuals.
About 57% of the county’s cases – or 583 cases — have been residents between 18 and 24 years old.
The city of Winona continues to have the most positive cases in the county with a total of 854.
As for other zip codes with positive cases, 55910 has had 5, 55925 has had 20, 55947 has had 7, 55952 has had 39, 55959 has had 26, 55969 has had 8, 55971 has had 1, 55972 has had 56 and 55979 has had 8.
There have been 16 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic, with the age range of the patients being from younger than 10 to 85 years old and the median age being 59.
One of these hospitalizations was new in the week leading up to Wednesday.
Five of these residents have spent time in an intensive care unit, with the age range of these people being younger than 65 to younger than 85, with a median age of 65.
The 18 individuals who have died range in age from younger than 75 to older than 100, with a median age of 85.
As for infection rate per county’s population, Winona County’s is higher than nearby Olmsted, Fillmore, Houston and Wabasha counties with 2.016%.
About 3.3% of tests in the county have come back positive, with 27,400 tests having been conducted.
Of these tests, 2,484 were completed in the week leading up to Wednesday.
Inside the college communities, Winona State University continues to be hit the hardest in the local area.
The rate of case increase in the university is slowing down in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday, 17 COVID-19 cases had been reported to the university in the seven-day period prior, according to WSU.
This addition of cases raises WSU’s cumulative total to 403 cases.
Looking back at a month before, the five-days prior to Sept. 6 included 100 new cases reported, showing a slowdown since that week, possibly due to a self-imposed two-week quarantine that the campus conducted in September.
According to data released Wednesday, students or employees quarantining due to possible exposure but no symptoms include 22 on the campus and 37 off of campus.
As for people isolating, which include students or employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are showing symptoms, seven are on campus and 51 are off campus.
As of Wednesday, there were 32 active cases among WSU students or employees, with 14 of those cases being newly reported in the week prior.
The university’s safety level remains at yellow, which means face coverings must be worn, daily screenings must be completed by everyone on the campus, physical distancing must be followed, and on-campus activities are limited.
Classes are being held in a mix of formats currently, including completely in-person, hybrid or completely online.
At Saint Mary’s University, there have been 31 positive cases, with only six of these cases having been reported from the start of October until Thursday.
As of Wednesday at Minnesota State College Southeast, 21 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, two of which were reported in the week prior.
In neighboring Houston County, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday by MDH, raising the county’s total to 156 since the start of the pandemic.
The county has not experienced any residents’ deaths due to the disease.
In Minnesota, 1,276 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 107,922, including 11,177 health care workers, with 97,254 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,224,194 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,526,559 residents having been tested.
Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,107.
Of these people, 1,501 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 8,187 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,245 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
