13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 29 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County's total by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, along with another priorly diagnosed case that was originally incorrectly listed under a different county.
The county's total increased to 1,095 cases with 18 deaths, none of which were announced Wednesday.
Of the newly positive residents, seven are between 15 and 19 years old; one is between 20 and 24; two are between 25 and 29; one is between 50 and 54; one is between 65 and 69; and one is between 75 and 79.
Three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Houston County Wednesday, with the totals landing at 168 positive cases and one death.
In Minnesota, the state witnessed the most confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day since early June, with 29.
All of the deaths with confirmed ages -- 23 in total -- were people 50 years old or older, with only five being 69 years or younger.
The death total in the state has now reached 2,180, which includes 6 probable deaths from the disease.
Of these people, 1,535 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Additionally, 1,254 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, with 40 of these cases being listed as probable.
The cases bring the state’s total to 115,943, with 180 of these cases listed as probable due to them being Antigen positive, instead of PCR positive.
Of the positive cases, 11,912 are health care workers.
In Minnesota, 103,830 cases no longer need to be in isolation.
Statewide, 2,383,527 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,613,231 residents having been tested.
Statewide, 8,585 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,346 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
