13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 29 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County's total by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, along with another priorly diagnosed case that was originally incorrectly listed under a different county.

The county's total increased to 1,095 cases with 18 deaths, none of which were announced Wednesday.

Of the newly positive residents, seven are between 15 and 19 years old; one is between 20 and 24; two are between 25 and 29; one is between 50 and 54; one is between 65 and 69; and one is between 75 and 79.

Three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Houston County Wednesday, with the totals landing at 168 positive cases and one death.

In Minnesota, the state witnessed the most confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day since early June, with 29.

All of the deaths with confirmed ages -- 23 in total -- were people 50 years old or older, with only five being 69 years or younger.

The death total in the state has now reached 2,180, which includes 6 probable deaths from the disease.

Of these people, 1,535 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

