13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona's largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from March 3 to March 16 in the Winona Area Public Schools district, according to the district's dashboard.

Of the cases, two were at Goodview Elementary, two were at Jefferson Elementary, two were at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, two were at Winona Middle School and two were at Winona Senior High School.

Cotter Schools

No new COVID-19 cases or quarantines were reported at Cotter Schools from March 7 to March 13, according to Cotter's dashboard.

Since Aug. 23, there have been 171 COVID-19 cases at St. Teresa's campus, 64 at St. Stan's campus, 44 at St. Mary's campus and four at Main Square Montessori.

Winona State University

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past two weeks -- from March 3 to March 16 -- at Winona State University by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

So far in 2022, the system has reported 271 student cases and 45 employee cases at WSU.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary's University's Winona campus experienced three new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 14.

The new cases follow a week without cases.

Of the cases, two were students and one was an employee.

Since Jan. 3, there have been 112 cases on the campus.

The campus' current transmission level is at low.

Minnesota State College Southeast

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from March 3 to March 16.

Since Jan. 5, there have been 64 COVID-19 cases within the college community.

