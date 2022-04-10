13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona schools recently.
Winona Area Public Schools
No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from March 31 to April 6, according to the district’s dashboard.
For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Cotter Schools from March 28 to April 3, according to Cotter’s dashboard.
The case was located at St. Teresa’s campus.
For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.
Winona State University
Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to April 6, according to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.
Of the new cases, seven were students and three were employees.
The new cases bring the university’s totals up to 282 student cases and 52 employee cases so far in 2022.
For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.
Saint Mary’s University
Saint Mary’s University experienced two new cases on its Winona campus during the week of April 4, according to the university’s dashboard.
Both of the new cases were students.
The new cases bring the university’s total on the Winona campus up to 115 since the start of 2022.
For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from March 24 to April 6, according to the college’s dashboard.
No cases have been confirmed at the college since the week of Feb. 24 to March 2.
The college’s total remains at 64 cases since Jan. 5.
For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.
