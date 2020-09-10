13 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; local 14-day case rate quadruples

Eleven new COVID-19 cases and two transferred cases from other counties were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The increase comes a day after only a single-digit case rise in Winona County, but the area has returned to its trend of having double digits each day.
The county’s total now lands at 638, with no new local COVID-19 deaths being announced, leaving that total at 17.
No information about these additional 13 cases has been released, but the county did release Wednesday evening information about the county’s first 625 positive cases.
Out of isolation are 378 previously positive residents, an increase of 88 since the previous week.
The vast majority of the county’s cases continue to be seen in the age range of 19 to 24, as 359 residents in that age group have tested positive for COVID-19.
In the past week leading up to Wednesday’s data release, 98 of these cases were diagnosed.
That means that about 83% of the county’s 118 new cases during that time period were people 19 to 24.
Only one person older 60 years old was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week. The resident was listed as older than 80 years old.
So far, September has also been the worst month for children, with 55 cases having been diagnosed among those 0 to 19.
The median age for cases in the county is now at 22, with the age range spanning from younger than 10 to older than 100.
The median age stayed the same as the week prior.
The same age range is present for non-hospitalized cases, but that median age is 39.5.
The age range of hospitalized cases – 13 of which have occurred since the start of the pandemic – is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with the average age being 50.
Four of the county’s cases resulted in treatment in an intensive care unit, with that age range being younger than 65 to 85 and a median age being 73.
No new hospitalizations or ICU cases have occurred in the past week in the county.
The 17 deaths were people ranging in age from younger than 75 to older than 100, with the median age being 85.
Most of the county’s cases have been females, with 54% of the 625 being so.
Additionally, most positive residents have shown symptoms, as 456 are listed as being symptomatic.
As for locations of the county’s cases, 541 have been in Winona, 28 have been in St. Charles, 13 have been in Fountain City, 18 have been in Lewiston, and 10 have been in Dakota.
Zip Code area with 5 or less cases include: 55910, 55947, 55969, and 55979.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 13,711 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County since the start of the pandemic as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with a positive test rate of 4.2%.
In the past week, 1,223 tests have been completed in the county.
The positive test rate has decreased from 3.9%.
The county’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 people for the weeks of Aug. 16 through Aug. 29, which is the most recent data available, is at 44.45 with the state’s guidance for public schools being to have elementary learning be hybrid and middle and high school learning be distant.
This guidance is the Winona Area Public Schools district’s current learning plan as it started school Tuesday.
For the time span of Aug. 9 to Aug. 22, this case rate was only 9.44, meaning all students could have learned in person.
For the full weekly Winona County demographics release, visit Winona County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
In Minnesota, 389 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 82,249, with 75,425 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,948 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,646,961 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,205,501 residents having been tested.
Fifteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,884.
Of these people, 1,375 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,830 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 257 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 138 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
