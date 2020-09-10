13 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; local 14-day case rate quadruples

So far, September has also been the worst month for children, with 55 cases having been diagnosed among those 0 to 19.

The median age for cases in the county is now at 22, with the age range spanning from younger than 10 to older than 100.

The median age stayed the same as the week prior.

The same age range is present for non-hospitalized cases, but that median age is 39.5.

The age range of hospitalized cases – 13 of which have occurred since the start of the pandemic – is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with the average age being 50.

Four of the county’s cases resulted in treatment in an intensive care unit, with that age range being younger than 65 to 85 and a median age being 73.

No new hospitalizations or ICU cases have occurred in the past week in the county.

The 17 deaths were people ranging in age from younger than 75 to older than 100, with the median age being 85.

Most of the county’s cases have been females, with 54% of the 625 being so.

Additionally, most positive residents have shown symptoms, as 456 are listed as being symptomatic.