127 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

A total of 127 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona’s largest schools recently.

Winona Area Public Schools

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, according to the district’s dashboard.

Of the cases, two were at Goodview Elementary; eight were at Jefferson Elementary; eight were at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary; five were at Winona Middle School; and seven were at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools experienced 23 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

Of the cases, 13 were on St. Teresa’s Campus, four were on St. Stan’s campus, four were on St. Mary’s Campus and two were at Main Square Montessori.

Additionally, from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, there were three quarantines at St. Teresa’s Campus, nine at St. Stan’s Campus, 22 at St. Mary’s Campus and eight at Main Square Montessori.

Since Aug. 23, there have been 154 cases confirmed on St. Teresa’s Campus, 56 on St. Stan’s Campus, 34 on St. Mary’s Campus and four on Main Square Montessori.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Fifty-eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to Feb. 2, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

Of the new cases, 51 were students, while the other seven were employees.

So far in January, the system has reported 219 student cases and 25 employees.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Twelve new COVID-19 cases — of which nine were students and three were employees — were confirmed at Saint Mary’s University during the week of Jan. 31, according to the university’s dashboard.

The new cases brought the university’s total since Jan. 3 up to 97.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 at Minnesota State College Southeast, according to the college’s dashboard.

Three of the cases were on the Winona campus, while the other was on the Red Wing campus.

There have been a total of 56 COVID-19 cases reported on the campus since the start of the spring semester.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

