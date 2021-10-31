12 new COVID-19 confirmed at Winona schools

Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Winona's largest schools in recent days.
Winona Area Public Schools
Only one new COVID-19 case and five new quarantines occurred in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.
WAPS' total since the start of the semester on Sept. 7 is, as of Oct. 27, 45 positive cases and 87 quarantines.
The district does not share if the cases and quarantines are students or employees or what buildings they occured in.
For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.
Both the St. Teresa's campus and St. Stan's campus saw one case each.
There were also seven new quarantines during this time period -- four at the St. Stan's campus and three at the St. Mary's campus.
Since Aug. 23, the St. Teresa's campus has had 18 cases; the St. Stan's campus has had six cases; the St. Mary's campus has had three cases; and Main Square Montessori has had one case.
For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.
Winona State University
Seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Oct. 27.
All of the cases were students.
So far, since Aug. 18, there have been 90 student cases and eight employee cases at WSU.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, 739 student cases and 43 employee cases have been confirmed at WSU.
For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.
Saint Mary’s University
For the second week in a row, no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Oct. 25.
The Winona campus has experienced five cases since July 26 -- four students and one employee.
The current transmission level remains at medium.
For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast in the week leading up to Oct. 27.
The college's total since the start of the semester is now up to 20 cases, all of which have been students, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's data.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 103 student cases and nine employee cases at MSC SE.
For information about MSC SE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.