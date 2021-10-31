12 new COVID-19 confirmed at Winona schools

Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Winona's largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Only one new COVID-19 case and five new quarantines occurred in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

WAPS' total since the start of the semester on Sept. 7 is, as of Oct. 27, 45 positive cases and 87 quarantines.

The district does not share if the cases and quarantines are students or employees or what buildings they occured in.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

Both the St. Teresa's campus and St. Stan's campus saw one case each.

There were also seven new quarantines during this time period -- four at the St. Stan's campus and three at the St. Mary's campus.

Since Aug. 23, the St. Teresa's campus has had 18 cases; the St. Stan's campus has had six cases; the St. Mary's campus has had three cases; and Main Square Montessori has had one case.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Oct. 27.

All of the cases were students.

So far, since Aug. 18, there have been 90 student cases and eight employee cases at WSU.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, 739 student cases and 43 employee cases have been confirmed at WSU.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

For the second week in a row, no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Oct. 25.

The Winona campus has experienced five cases since July 26 -- four students and one employee.

The current transmission level remains at medium.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast in the week leading up to Oct. 27.

The college's total since the start of the semester is now up to 20 cases, all of which have been students, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's data.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 103 student cases and nine employee cases at MSC SE.

For information about MSC SE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.