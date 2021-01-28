 Skip to main content
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday, less than third of cases college-aged residents
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Of the 12 cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in Winona County, the county's totals are now at 3,973 cases and 48 deaths.

On Wednesday, Winona County Emergency Management released information about the county's first 3,961 cases.

During the week to leading up to Wednesday, 61 cases were confirmed.

Of the 61 cases, six were 10 years old or younger; six were 11 to 17 years old; 10 were 18 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; five are 30 to 39 years old; eight were 40 to 49 years old; nine were 50 to 59 years old; four were 60 to 69 years old; eight were 70 to 79 years old; and four were older than 80 years old.

The most common age range continues to be 18 to 24 years old, totaling 1,147 cases or about 29%.

As for the residencies of the 61 cases, two were in zip code 55910; one was in 55925; four were 55952; 11 were in 55959; three were in 55969; nine were in 55972; two were in 55979; and 30 were in 55987.

The city of Winona, zip code 55987, accounts for 2,869 cases or about 72%.

Other zip codes with more than 100 cases include: 55925 with 114 cases, 55952 with 193 cases, 55959 with 166 cases, and 55972 with 383 cases.

For the first 3,961 cases, the age range was younger than 10 older than 100 with a median age of 33.

For the 3,818 non-hospitalized cases, the age range was the same, but the median age was 41 years old.

Forty-eight Winona County residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with one new hospitalization in the week leading up to Wednesday. The age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old for these individuals, with the median age of 68.

For the 15 people having been in an intensive care unit, one of which was newly in an ICU in the previous week, the age range is younger than 55 to younger than 85 with a median age range of 67.

Of the 48 deaths, two of which were confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 83.

The county's COVID-19 infection rate was at 7.798% as of Wednesday.

In neighboring Houston County, 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Wednesday by MDH, raising the county's total to 1,435 cases with 14 deaths. 

For Houston County, as of Wednesday, the infection rate was at 7.621%.

In Minnesota, 1,335 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 458,633, including 35,873 health care workers, with 442,600 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,467,868 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,233,070 residents having been tested.

Sixteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,140.

Of these people, 3,900 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,126 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,015 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

