12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Wednesday, less than third of cases college-aged residents

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Of the 12 cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in Winona County, the county's totals are now at 3,973 cases and 48 deaths.

On Wednesday, Winona County Emergency Management released information about the county's first 3,961 cases.

During the week to leading up to Wednesday, 61 cases were confirmed.

Of the 61 cases, six were 10 years old or younger; six were 11 to 17 years old; 10 were 18 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; five are 30 to 39 years old; eight were 40 to 49 years old; nine were 50 to 59 years old; four were 60 to 69 years old; eight were 70 to 79 years old; and four were older than 80 years old.

The most common age range continues to be 18 to 24 years old, totaling 1,147 cases or about 29%.